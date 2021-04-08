Covid management: Odisha CM urges PM Modi to release Rs 300 cr

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release Rs 300 cr as assistance for Covid management in Odisha.

In 2020-21, Odisha had asked for Rs 400 cr under Emergency Covid Response Plan (ECRP), but received Rs 146 cr, said Naveen and requested the PM for Rs 300 cr to tackle the second Corona wave which has currently gripped the State.

Patnaik said the State is faring well in the vaccination program with the lowest wastage in the country. He, however, regretted that the vaccination drive has been hampered due to supply issues.

The Odisha CM said the State is able to vaccinate 2.5 lakh persons daily and added that it has the capability to increase further. Patnaik said a backup of at least 10 days stock is a must to ensure the complete success of the COVID-19 vaccination drive.