Covid Death Odisha: 6 More Succumb

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 6 more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

The details of the deaths have been shared by the department.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19, after due completion of death audit process:

1. A 60 years old Female of Angul District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

2. A 63 years old Female of Balasore District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

3. A 30 years old Male of Bhadrak District who was also suffering from Hepatic Encephalopathy.

4. A 85 years old Female of Cuttack District.

5. A 32 years old Male of Kandhamal District who was also suffering from Chronic Caleific Pancreatitis.

6. A 65 years old Male of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.