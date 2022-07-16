COVID Curbs Tightened In Bhubaneswar; No Mask—No Entry, No Fuel & No Goods

Bhubaneswar: In order to curb rising COVID-19 positive cases in the State Capital, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday issued an advisory for business establishments, offices, fuel refilling stations and the citizens to strictly follow COVID appropriate behaviour.

In a fresh order, the BMC said, “There has been a sudden increase in number of newly detected COVID-19 positive cases within BMC area in the last fortnight which requires caution among the citizens of Bhubaneswar and proper wearing of face mask or face cover is a key method to check the spread of COVID virus. “

To check the spread of the infectious disease and for containment of the COVID-19 disease, the BMC has issued an advisory for the appropriate wearing of face masks or face covers by all in Bhubaneswar.

The BMC has requested all citizens residing within its area, as well as outside citizens coming to or present in Bhubaneswar to wear face masks or face covers appropriately while in public places. Appropriate use of face mask/face cover means that it should cover the mouth and nose properly, the civic body said.

“The owners of business establishments like shopping malls/shops/store owners shall not allow any staff or customers without face mask/face cover inside their premises. They shall also put appropriate signage “NO MASK NO ENTRY / NO MASK NO GOODS” at the entry point of their premises for information of all concerned,” the BMC order read.

Similarly, the BMC has also directed the fuel refilling stations not to dispense fuel to customers not wearing face masks or face covers appropriately. Also, the fuel station owners have been asked to put proper signage at the appropriate places for information of all.

Besides, the CEOs/Managers/Head of the offices of Govt as well as Private offices have been asked to ensure that their employees are wearing face masks or face covers at all times while in their office’s premises except when they are taking tiffin/lunches during lunchtime.

The BMC advisory is in addition to adherence to other COVID appropriate behaviours like maintenance of social distancing, maintaining hand hygiene, adopting appropriate coughing/sneezing practices and no spitting in public places etc.

“Any violations on the above-mentioned aspect will attract penal COVID-19 Regulations and amendments made time to time,” the BMC order further read.