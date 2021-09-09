COVID Contracted Kids Below 10 Yrs More Susceptible To MI syndrome

Bhubaneswar: Director of Public Health Niranjan Mishra on Thursday informed that kids aged below 10 years, after month of recovering from COVID, are now more susceptible to Multi-system Inflammatory (MI) syndrome.

The senior health official said that the MI syndrome in COVID recovered children aged between 0 and 10 years have increased in the second wave of the pandemic.

They develop the syndrome around one month of their recovery, the official added.

Many kids suffering from MI syndrome are being hospitalised, a month after recovering from the disease. Immediate doctor consultation is required for children developing symptoms like headache, diarrhoea, vomiting and the death rate will decrease if hospitalized on time, he said.

The official informed that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed officials concerned to increase the number of beds in hospitals and keep medical oxygen cylinders ready for children ahead of the impending third wave.

Arrangements are also being made for ICUs and SDUs at all hospitals at the earliest.

He further stated that 50 percent of children between the ages of 0 and 18 do not have symptoms. 15 percent have minor symptoms and the remaining five percent have more symptoms. Those 5 percent are hospitalised.

Of them, 3 percent of them are recovering with oxygen and 2 percent need an ICU. Very few of these children can have MI Syndrome. It is seen in children within 4 to 6 weeks of recovery from COVID.