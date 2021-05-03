COVID Clouds IPL: KKR-RCB Match Rescheduled After Two Players Test Positive 

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has been rescheduled after two members of the KKR team tested positive for COVID-19.

As per reports, two top stars– Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier – have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

The development was also confirmed by the BCCI officials who said that there are cases in the KKR camp and the RCB camp is not too keen to take the field against them and added that the game is set to be postponed.

The IPL has been taking place amidst strict protocols and bio-bubble restrictions in a caravan format. After legs in Mumbai and Chennai, the tournament shifted to Ahmedabad and Delhi.