Covid cases in Odisha are on a declining trend: Public Health Director

Bhubaneswar: With the number of people affected by coronavirus decreased, the Covid cases in Odisha are on a declining trend, informed Public Health Director Niranjan Mishra today.

Around 5000-7000 new cases are now being detected on daily basis. He also mention that the state has likely touched it’s peak, however, precautions are needed to be followed.

Earlier, the Odisha government on Saturday reduced the isolation norms to seven days if a Covid patient has no fever for three consecutive days.

Updating on the Covid situation in the State, Director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra said a Covid patient’s isolation period will be considered as complete if there is no fever for three days. However, the patient has to self-monitor the health condition for another week, he said.

Notably, Odisha reported 5901 new Covid-19 positive cases including 739 cases in the 0-18 year’s age group in the last 24 hours.