COVID Cases Begin To Rise In Cuttack City, 49 More Fresh Fatalities

Cuttack: As many as 49 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Silver City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 49 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 13 are from Intuitional Quarantine, 20 are from Home Quarantine and 16 are local contact cases.

“Another 12 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 45,559 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 603 are active cases while 44,865 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.