COVID Cases Begin To Rise In Cuttack City, 392 More Fresh Fatalities

Cuttack: As many as 392 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Silver City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 392 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 28 are from Intuitional Quarantine, 182 are from Home Quarantine and 182 are local contact cases.

“Another 49 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 47,610 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 1,560 are active cases while 45,621 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.