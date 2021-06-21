COVID 3rd Wave’s Impact Low; Need To Intensify Vaccination: Odisha Health Director

Bhubaneswar: Several countries are witnessing 3rd wave of COVID-19 and the State government is ready to tackle any situation, said Public Health Director, Niranjan Mishra.

Talking to the media persons, Public Health Director, Niranjan Mishra, said Several countries are witnessing COVID 3rd wave and is observed that the impact of 3rd wave is low compared to the 2nd wave. However, we need to intensify vaccination before the 3rd wave, he added.

The Health Director further stated that steroids will be used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen support as per the guidelines issued by the Centre.

Steroids are being used in the case of moderate to critically ill patients, Mishra said.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s daily test positivity rate (TPR) for Covid-19 came down below 5 on Monday.

On Monday, the state reported 3,021 new Covid cases from 61,000 samples tested in the last 24 hours with a test positivity rate of 4.96, the first time it went below 5 since April 2.

Despite the declining TPR, which is the percentage of people testing positive out of the total people tested, the situation in at least six districts, including Bhadrak, Balasore and Khurda, continues to be matter of concern as the weekly TPR between June 14 and 20 was more than 10.