Covid 3rd Wave
Top NewsState

Covid 3rd Wave Can Be Predicted Much Earlier: Odisha Health Director

By PragativadiNews 2 0

Bhubaneswar:  Keeping in view the fluctuating graph of the Covid cases in Odisha, the Health Services Director Dr Bijay Moahapatra said that the third wave of the Covid -19 pandemic can well be predicted before its arrival here.

He said the second wave had first hit Delhi and Mumbai before sweeping Odisha.

Speaking on the vaccine efficacy, he said that inoculation is certainly giving protection against the virus to a large extent.

Reportedly, as fear of third-wave looms large, Covid-19 numbers continue to rise in Maharashtra.

PragativadiNews 6091 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Breaking