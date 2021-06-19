COVID-19 +Ve Cases Dip Below 400 In Bhubaneswar, Over 700 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 332 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 443 COVID-19 positive cases, 70 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 262 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 716 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 86,402 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 2,106 are active cases while 83,875persons have recovered and 400 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.