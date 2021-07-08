COVID-19 Vaccine Safe For Pregnant Women: Odisha Health Director

Bhubaneswar: To help pregnant women make a decision to take vaccine against COVID-19, the Odisha Family Welfare Director Bijay Panigrahi on Thursday said that the vaccine is safe for them and their unborn baby.

He said expectant mothers will be under observation for half an hour following their vaccination. The impact of the vaccine on them will be observed keenly.

As per the guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry, the COVID vaccination for pregnant women will start in Odisha soon, said Panigrahy.

“Though the process of registration for pregnant women remains the same like the general population, they will not have to stand in queues for getting inoculated. Special waiting rooms will be set up at the vaccination centres meant for them,” said Panigrahy.

ASHA and Anganwadi workers will identify pregnant women in their respective areas and facilitate the process, he added.

The State has currently a stock of 1,90, 380 doses of Covishield and 2,98,810 doses of Covaxin vaccines.