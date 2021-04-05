COVID-19 vaccination timing revised in Odisha due to heatwave

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has revised the timing of COVID-19 vaccination with immediate effect due to heatwave conditions in the state.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, PK Mohapatra has written to all District Collectors/DMs, Municipal Commissioners of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Sambalpur and Rourkela and CDMs & PHOs in this regards.

The COVID-19 vaccination sessions will now start between 8 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm due to the prevailing heatwave condition in the state.

Mohapatra has directed the officials to make necessary arrangement in connection with the provision of drinking water facility at vaccination centres, observation rooms and vaccination rooms for smooth running of the programme.

Mohapatra has further directed that COVID guidelines must be adhered to at these centres. The daily report relating to coronavirus must be submitted to the Government by 6.30 pm latest. The officials have been also asked to ensure awareness drives relating to coronavirus vaccination.