COVID-19 Vaccination Slots Can Now Be Booked On WhatsApp; Here’s How
New Delhi: The government has come up with a new facility for booking slots for vaccination against the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease.
Now anyone can book slots for the Covid vaccination via WhatsApp.
This will make it easier for scores of beneficiaries who are not accustomed to using the online mode to book vaccine slots.
The Ministry of Health and MyGov announced on Tuesday that beneficiaries can now book their vaccine appointments as well as locate their nearest vaccination centres through the MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp.
All they need to do is simply send ‘Book Slot’ to WhatsApp number +91 9013151515.
How to book slots via WhatsApp
- Add MyGov Corona Helpdesk 9013151515 as a contact
- Send ‘Book Slot’ to this number on WhatsApp
- Enter the 6-digit OTP you get via SMS
- In the WhatsApp chat, choose your preferred date and location, basis pin code and vaccine type.
- Get confirmation and visit the vaccination centre on the day of your appointment