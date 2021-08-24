COVID-19 Vaccination Slots Can Now Be Booked On WhatsApp; Here’s How

New Delhi: The government has come up with a new facility for booking slots for vaccination against the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease.

Now anyone can book slots for the Covid vaccination via WhatsApp.

This will make it easier for scores of beneficiaries who are not accustomed to using the online mode to book vaccine slots.

The Ministry of Health and MyGov announced on Tuesday that beneficiaries can now book their vaccine appointments as well as locate their nearest vaccination centres through the MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp.

All they need to do is simply send ‘Book Slot’ to WhatsApp number +91 9013151515.

How to book slots via WhatsApp