COVID-19 Vaccination: Over 4L Vaccinated In Odisha Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha achieved a new high in COVID-19 Vaccination today by vaccinating over 4 lakh persons in a single day, the State health department informed.
The Odisha Health & Family Welfare department informed about the development in a tweet and congratulated the Health workers and the citizens of Odisha for making it possible.
