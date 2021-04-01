COVID-19 Vaccination On All Days Till April 30: Centre

New Delhi: COVID-19 vaccination will now be done on all days of April at all public and private COVID19 vaccination centres, including gazetted holidays, informed the Union Health Ministry today.

In a letter to all states and UTs, the Centre has asked them to make necessary arrangements to provide COVID-19 vaccination in these CVCs on all days of the month including gazetted holidays during April 2021.

This step has been taken after detailed deliberations with the States/UTs on 31st March to optimally utilize all COVID Vaccination Centres across the public and private sectors to ensure rapid increase in the pace and coverage of COVID vaccination.

This decision is in line with the graded and proactive approach employed by the Government of India along with the States/UTs for COVID-19 vaccination.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

The Government has started the COVID19 vaccination of all people above 45 years of age from today (April 1). Earlier, only frontline workers, those above the age of 60 and those aged 45 with underlying health conditions could get any of the two vaccines—Covishield and Covaxin—approved by India.

In this phase too, registration will be done through cowin.gov.in portal.

Here is all you need to know about the new phase of vaccination that will kick off from tomorrow.