COVID-19 Vaccination On All Days Of April

Bhubaneswar: Additional Chief Secretary, Health, PK Mohapatra has written to all district Collectors and CDMOs to carry out COVID-19 Vaccination drive on all days including government holidays to achieve the target.

In view of the surge in Coronavirus cases in States and Union Territories, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has communicated that COVID-19 Vaccination shall be operationalised on all days in all CVCs (both public & private), the ACS said.

This includes the gazette holidays during the month of April 2021. Besides, the administration of all districts has been directed to increase the number of COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) to achieve the target.

The instructions must be communicated to all block-level officials and private health facilities, an order issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department ACS further stated.