COVID-19 Vaccination Of Front Line Workers In Odisha From Feb 6

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government has started the process for COVID-19 vaccination of Front Line Workers (FLWs) from February 6 onwards.
In a circular issued to all Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, Director Capital Hospital, Director Rourkela Government Hospital, all Chief District Medical & Public Health Officers (CDM&PHOs) today, the Health & Family Welfare Department directed to make arrangements for Covid-19 vaccination of Front Line Workers (FLWs) which is to commence from February 6 (Saturday) as per instructions of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW).
Following are the instructions for arrangements for Covid-19 vaccination of FLWs:
- Identification of alternative vaccination sites (other than the Health Institutions), which should preferably be in the office premises of FLWs.
- Identification of alternative vaccinators (other than the HFW staff), for conducting the sessions for the FLWs. They are to be mobilized and trained in advance, in correct withdrawal of vaccine doses so as to minimize vaccine wastage.
- Identification of alternative vaccination team including one Verifier/ DEO (other than the HFW staff), for conducting these sessions. They should be identified and trained in advance regarding their role as designated verifying officers. It is to be kept in mind that going forward, the COWIN portal will be the single source of truth for all Covid vaccination data. Hence the Verifiers/ DEOs are to be well trained in scheduling sessions and updating data in COWIN.
- For each office whose workers are being vaccinated, a Nodal Officer should be designated who will be responsible for providing a print-out of the provisional (after 1st dose) and final (after 2nd dose) certificate of vaccination to those who are unable to download the same from the link sent to the beneficiaries through SMS.
- The concerned offices to which the FLWs belong are to co-ordinate with the health team during session scheduling in the CoWIN portal.
- For vaccination of FLWs honorarium to the Alternate Vaccinators and Alternate Verifiers/ DEOs is to be paid @Rs.500/- each per day for persons hired from outside the Government system or Government employees working on off-days. However, no TA shall be paid to any Alternate Vaccinator or Verifier /DEOs individually. The provision available for TA can be used towards common transportation of vaccination teams in the district, if so required.
- During vaccination of Front Line Workers (FLWs), no payment shall be made for staff deployed for crowd management 3 officers. The staff/security personnel of the concerned office shall be assigned with the responsibility of vaccinating officer-1 (security) and vaccinating officer 3 & 4 (support staff) during vaccination.
- Vaccines will be supplied proportionately to the RVS from 2nd February 2021 and districts are required to make arrangements to receive the same accordingly.
- Meticulous micro-planning is required under your supervision based on the load of FLWs to be vaccinated in respect of your district for successful vaccination of the FLWs. Here it is to be ensured that beneficiaries are effectively mobilized in advance so as to ensure at least 100 vaccinations per session. The district micro-plans are to be submitted to the Director, Family Welfare, Odisha.