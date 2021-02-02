COVID-19 Vaccination Of Front Line Workers In Odisha From Feb 6

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government has started the process for COVID-19 vaccination of Front Line Workers (FLWs) from February 6 onwards.

In a circular issued to all Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, Director Capital Hospital, Director Rourkela Government Hospital, all Chief District Medical & Public Health Officers (CDM&PHOs) today, the Health & Family Welfare Department directed to make arrangements for Covid-19 vaccination of Front Line Workers (FLWs) which is to commence from February 6 (Saturday) as per instructions of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Following are the instructions for arrangements for Covid-19 vaccination of FLWs: