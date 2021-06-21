COVID-19 Vaccination: Odisha Maintains Negative Wastage At 3%

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Monday announced that the state has managed to maintain negative wastage of the Covid vaccine at 3%.

Taking to its Twitter handle, Health Department stated, “Due to efficient and effective management of COVID-19 vaccination, Odisha has maintained a negative wastage of 3%, which is one of the best in the country. Due to the negative wastage, we have been able to save 2.9 lakh doses of vaccine till date.”

“Thanks to all vaccinators and the Health team for their continuous effort for maintaining negative wastage in our State,” the Health Department tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the government stated that over 1 crore doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered in the State so far.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that negative wastage is when no vaccine vials are damaged, rather the extra doses in each vial is used to vaccinate people.