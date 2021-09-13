COVID-19 Vaccination: India Sets New Record, Crosses 75 Cr Landmark Milestone

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday informed that India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 75 Crore landmark milestone (75,10,41,391).

Mandaviya also lauded the entire country for the achievement of 75 Cr landmark milestone. WHO SEARO also congratulated India for accelerating COVID-19 Vaccination and achieving 75 Cr mark.

More than 67 lakh (67,04,768) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 5:30 pm today.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The country has also become home to more than 99% HCWs and FLWs vaccinated with one shot of COVID Vaccine.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.