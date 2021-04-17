COVID-19 vaccination halted in 3 dists of Odisha due to short supply

Bhubaneswar: State Health Director Bijay Panigrahi today said that COVID-19 vaccination has been halted in three districts of Odisha due to non-availability of coronavirus vaccine doses. These districts are Jharsuguda, Nuapada, and Koraput.

Panigrahi said immunisation has been cancelled in the 10 districts of Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput, and Malkangiri on account of weekend shutdown imposed by the government in these districts due to spike in coronavirus.

The State Health Director informed that given the stocks now, vaccination can be undertaken for a maximum of 2 to 3 days. He added that Odisha has 3.6 lakh doses of Covishield and 2.3 lakh doses of Covaxin vaccine remaining in its stock.

Panigrahi was hopeful that the Centre will dispatch coronavirus vaccines to the State at the earliest. The Government has written a number of letters to the Union Government on the short supply of vaccines.