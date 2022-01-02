COVID-19 Vaccination For Kids At 939 Dedicated Centers In Odisha From Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: As many as 939 dedicated COVID Vaccination Centers (CVCs) has been set up across Odisha exclusively for COVID-19 vaccination of 15-18 age group from tomorrow, informed Bijay Panigrahi, Director of State Health & Family Welfare Department on Sunday.

A joint meeting of the Departments of Education and Health, chaired by Satyabrata Sahu, Principal Secretary, School and Mass Education, was held today on the preparations for COVID-19 vaccination of 15 to 18 year age groups in the State.

Attending the virtual meeting, Director of Health Bijay Kumar Panigrahi said that all students born before December 31, 2007 will be inoculated. “The vaccination will be held at nearby health centres or schools. All preparations have been made by the Department of Health. Principals will provide adequate space on campus for vaccination drive and raise awareness among all students. The second dose vaccine will be given within 18 to 40 days of receiving the first dose. Students suffering from COVID-19 infection will be administered vaccine after 3 months,” said Panigrahi.

Principal Secretary Satyabrata Sahu suggested that the student of Standard IX and XI would be vaccinated first as student of Standard X and XI will be appearing from the scheduled exams. “Vaccination from students of Standard X and XI will start after 9th January and 11th January respectively, he said.

Sahu further directed the District Collectors, the District Education Officers and the District Health Officers to inform the Higher Secondary Directorate about the progress of daily vaccination to make the program a success.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, Commissioner of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, said vaccinations would be provided in all high schools in the state capital.

Mr. Bikas Chandra Mohapatra, Director of Higher Secondary Education, advised all the principals to contact the CDMOs of their respective districts to ensure immunization.

The chairperson and principal will make a list of all eligible students for vaccination and contact the CDMO to ensure that all students are vaccinated.

For vaccination, students can pre-register on the CoWin Portal and students who have not registered themselves for vaccination can take the jab by doing on-spot registration.