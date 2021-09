Covid-19 Vaccination Drive To Remain Suspended In Bhubaneswar For 2 Days

Bhubaneswar: Covid vaccination drive in the city will remain suspended on Sunday and Monday.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) through a press release stated that in view of the warning on Cyclonic Storm ‘Gulab’ Covid-19 vaccination drive in Bhubaneswar will remain suspended for two days — September 26 & September 27.