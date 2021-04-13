COVID-19 Vaccination Drive Halted In 11 Odisha Dists: Health Director

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health & Family Welfare Department Director Bijay Panigrahi on Tuesday informed that COVID-19 vaccination drive was halted in as many as 11 districts across the State due to non-availability of vaccine.

The vaccines stock in 11 districts—Sambalpur, Puri, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Nayagarh, Boudh, Gajapati, Dhenkanal, Koraput, Jharsuguda and Sonepur had exhausted due to which the booths suspended the vaccination drive, he said.

Vaccination drive is underway at 505 centres in rest 19 districts of the state, he added.