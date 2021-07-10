COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 37.57 Cr in India

New Delhi: India’s cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeded 37.57 crore (37,57,10,173), as per the 7 pm provisional report on Saturday.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June. More than 34 lakh (34,01,696) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report.

15,72,451 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,74,472 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 11,16,46,378 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 36,93,265 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Eight States namely Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Kerala, Odisha, Punjab, Telangana, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.