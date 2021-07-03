COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 35 Cr In India

New Delhi: India’s cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeded 35 crore (35,05,42,004), as per the 7 pm provisional report on Saturday. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June.

More than 57.36 lakh (57,36,924) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report.

28,33,691 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 3,29,889 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 99,434,862 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 2,712,794 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Eight States namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.