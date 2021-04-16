COVID-19 Vaccination Cancelled During Weekend Shutdown In Urban Areas Of 10 Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Friday cancelled COVID-19 vaccination during weekend shutdown in all urban areas of 10 districts bordering Chhattisgarh.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) PK Mohapatra, in a letter to all Collectors/DMs and CDM & PHOs of the 10 districts and Commissioners of Sambalpur & Rourkela Municipal Corporations informed about the cancellation of COVID-19 vaccination during weekend shutdown in all urban areas of 10 districts which are Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Bolangir, Sambalpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi & Malkangiri.

The Health Dept ACS said that in the interest o public health and containment of COVID-19 spread in the state, weekend shutdown on Saturday & Sunday has been imposed in all urban areas of the 10 district bordering Chhattisgarh from April 17th, 2021.

Taking the circumstances into consideration, the health dept asked the district authorities to cancel COVID-19 vaccination in all urban areas during weekends in their respective districts until further order.

However, vaccination will be continued uninterruptedly in other areas of the districts with strict compliance of guidelines, the Heath ACS further mentioned.