COVID-19 Vaccination At Workplaces From April 11

New Delhi: The sessions of COVID-19 vaccination at workplaces will be organised from April 11, Union Government has said on Wednesday.

The centre said this will be done to expedite the vaccination process in the country. Sources said vaccination will start at public and private workplaces having about 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries by tagging these workplaces with existing COVID vaccination centre.

Centre’s decision comes as the new coronavirus cases hit a record daily high of over 1.15 lakh positives detected across the country in 24 hours. On Wednesday, India’s total active caseload reached 8,43,473 comprising 6.59% of the total positive cases.

The Health Ministry data said the daily positivity graph is on a steady incline and currently stands at 8.40%.