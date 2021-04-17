COVID-19 Vaccination: 8 States Account For 59.56% Of Total Doses Given So Far

New Delhi: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has nearly reached 12 Cr today as part of the world’s largest vaccination drive.

Cumulatively, 11,99,37,641 vaccine doses have been administered through 17,37,539 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 91,05,429 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 56,70,818 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,11,44,069 FLWs (1stdose), 54,08,572 FLWs (2nddose), 4,49,35,011 1st dose beneficiaries and 34,88,257 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 3,92,23,975 (1st dose) and 9,61,510 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.

Eight states account for 59.56% of the total doses given so far in the country.

Over 30 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As on Day-91 of the vaccination drive (16th April, 2021), 30,04,544 vaccine doses were given. 22,96,008 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 37,817 sessions for 1st dose and 7,08,536 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine.

India’s daily new cases continue to rise. 2,34,692 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan report 79.32% of the new cases.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 63,729. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 27,360 while Delhi reported 19,486 new cases.