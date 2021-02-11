COVID-19 Update: Over 70 Lakh Vaccinated In India

New Delhi: India has become the fastest country in the world to achieve over 70 lakh vaccinations against COVID-19 in only 26 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry also highlighted that 17 states and UTs have not reported any deaths in the last 24 hours.

More than 70 lakh beneficiaries have been administered shots under the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination exercise till Thursday, said the Ministry.

The total cumulative vaccination coverage of 70,17,114 includes 57,05,228 healthcare workers (HCWs) and 13,11,886 frontline workers (FLWs), the ministry said. A total of 1,43,056 sessions have been conducted so far.

The ministry said 4,05,349 beneficiaries (HCWs- 94,890 and FLWs- 3,10,459) were vaccinated on Day-26 (February 10) across 8,308 sessions.

“The number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day has shown a progressive increase.

“Thirteen states and UTs have vaccinated over 65 percent of the registered healthcare workers (HCWs). Bihar leads with over 79 percent of the registered HCWs vaccinated,” the ministry said.

Seven states and UTs have reported less than 40 percent vaccinations of the registered healthcare workers (HCWs). Puducherry has recorded the lowest vaccination performance of 17.5 percent, it stated.

These are Telangana, Gujarat, Assam, Haryana, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Ladakh (UT), Sikkim, Manipur, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and Daman and Diu and Dadar and Nagar Haveli.

The country has recorded 1,42,562 active cases in a span of 24 hours.The total active cases of the country now comprise merely 1.31 percent of the total infections.

“India’s active cases per million population (104) is amongst the lowest in the world,” the ministry underlined.

A total of 12,923 new confirmed cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours in the country and 11,764 new recoveries were registered in the same period.