Covid-19 Update: Odisha Reports Single Death, 87 New Infections In A Day

Bhubaneswar: After reporting zero death in the last week, Odisha today recorded a single fatality due to Covid-19 infection while 87 persons were tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, said the state health department in its latest update.

The deceased has been identified as a 68 years old male Covid positive patient of Kalahandi District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

Of the fresh Coronavirus cases, 51 are from different quarantine centres while the rest 36 are cases related to local transmission, as per the State Information and Public Relations Department.

District Wise Cases:

Bargarh: 2 Balangir: 1 Boudh: 1 Cuttack: 6 Deogarh: 1 Gajapati: 1 Ganjam: 4 Jagatsinghpur: 1 Jajpur: 2 Jharsuguda: 3 Keonjhar: 1 Khurda: 7 Koraput: 1 Mayurbhanj: 9 Puri: 8 Rayagada: 4 Sambalpur: 6 Sundargarh: 26 State Pool: 3

As per data: