COVID-19 Update: Odisha Reports 730 New Cases, 16 Deaths In Last 24 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: Odisha today registered 730 fresh Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths in the past 24 hours, shoed the government data.

As per Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department, of the fresh cases reported from 30 districts, 419 are from quarantine and the rest 311 were local transmission cases.

Mayurbhanj reported the highest (68) fresh cases in the past 24 hours followed by Khordha (65), Sundargarh (57), Cuttack (49), Nuapada (46) and Keonjhar (40).

Here’s the district-wise break-up of new cases:

1. Angul: 44

2. Balasore: 53

3. Bargarh: 21

4. Bhadrak: 7

5. Balangir: 40

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 49

8. Deogarh: 4

9. Dhenkanal: 7

10. Gajapati: 4

11. Ganjam: 12

12. Jagatsinghpur: 24

13. Jajpur: 25

14. Jharsuguda: 25

15. Kalahandi: 33

16. Kandhamal: 1

17. Kendrapada: 14

18. Keonjhar: 40

19. Khurda: 65

20. Koraput: 5

21. Malkangiri: 3

22. Mayurbhanj: 68

23. Nawarangpur: 7

24. Nayagarh: 8

25. Nuapada: 46

26. Puri: 29

27. Rayagada: 8

28. Sambalpur: 9

29. Sonepur: 9

30. Sundargarh: 57

31. State Pool: 12

The state’s positive cases now stand at 3,16,001 with 6,887 active cases and 3,07,374 recovered cases.

On the other hand, the fatalities due to the virus surged to 1,687 with 16 more deaths in the past 24 hours, informed the State Health Department.

Details:

A 38-year-old female of Angul district.

A 40-year-old male of Bargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

A 56-year-old male of Bhadrak district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Hypothyroidism & Bronchial Asthma.

An 88-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & old age.

A 58-year-old female of Cuttack district.

A 71-year-old male of Dhenkanal district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

A 60-year-old female of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

A 68-year-old female of Jajpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Dyslipidemia.

A 55-year-old male of Khordha district.

An 82-year-old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

A 69-year-old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

A 45-year-old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

A 65-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

A 52-year-old female of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Sjogrens’ Syndrome.

A 72-year-old female of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, CKD & Cholelithiasis.

A 59-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & CAD.

As of now, at least 53 patients infected with COVID-19 have died due to pre-existing ailments, informed the H&FW Department.