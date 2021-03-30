COVID-19 Update: Odisha Reports 218 Fresh Cases, Tally Rises To 3,40,620

Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Odisha with 218 fresh positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the State I&PR department on Tuesday.
Of the fresh positives, 129 were detected in quarantine centres while the rest 89 are local transmission cases.
Bargarh reported a maximum 34 cases followed by Nuapada (29), Sundergarh (26) and Khurda (25). Here’s the district-wise break-up of new cases:
1. Angul: 12
2. Balasore: 6
3. Bargarh: 34
4. Bhadrak: 1
5. Balangir: 9
6. Cuttack: 16
7. Dhenkanal: 3
8. Ganjam: 6
9. Jagatsinghpur: 3
10. Jajpur: 4
11. Jharsuguda: 1
12. Kalahandi: 13
13. Kandhamal: 1
14. Keonjhar: 2
15. Khurda: 25
16. Mayurbhanj: 5
17. Nawarangpur: 6
18. Nayagarh: 3
19. Nuapada: 29
20. Puri: 2
21. Rayagada: 3
22. Sambalpur: 1
23. Sonepur: 1
24. Sundargarh: 26
25. State Pool: 6
With the new Covid cases, the caseload rose to 3,40,620 in Odisha. The active cases in the state stood at 1,837.