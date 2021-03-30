COVID-19 Update: Odisha Reports 218 Fresh Cases, Tally Rises To 3,40,620

Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Odisha with 218 fresh positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the State I&PR department on Tuesday.

Of the fresh positives, 129 were detected in quarantine centres while the rest 89 are local transmission cases.

Bargarh reported a maximum 34 cases followed by Nuapada (29), Sundergarh (26) and Khurda (25). Here’s the district-wise break-up of new cases:

1. Angul: 12

2. Balasore: 6

3. Bargarh: 34

4. Bhadrak: 1

5. Balangir: 9

6. Cuttack: 16

7. Dhenkanal: 3

8. Ganjam: 6

9. Jagatsinghpur: 3

10. Jajpur: 4

11. Jharsuguda: 1

12. Kalahandi: 13

13. Kandhamal: 1

14. Keonjhar: 2

15. Khurda: 25

16. Mayurbhanj: 5

17. Nawarangpur: 6

18. Nayagarh: 3

19. Nuapada: 29

20. Puri: 2

21. Rayagada: 3

22. Sambalpur: 1

23. Sonepur: 1

24. Sundargarh: 26

25. State Pool: 6

With the new Covid cases, the caseload rose to 3,40,620 in Odisha. The active cases in the state stood at 1,837.