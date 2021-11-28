COVID-19 Update: India Reports 8,774 New Cases, 621 Deaths

New Delhi: India reported 8,774 new COVID-19 cases and 621 related fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry.

With the fresh cases, the country’s overall cases tally reached 3,45,63,749 while the death count rose to 4,67,933.

Besides, 9,481 recoveries were also reported during the previous 24 hours.

Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently, at 0.31%, lowest since March 2020, the health ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.80 per cent. It has been less than 2 per cent for the last 55 days. Weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.85 per cent. It has been below one per cent for the last 14 days, according to the Health Ministry.

A total of 121.94 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.