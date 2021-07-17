COVID-19: UK Tightens Quarantine Rules For Travellers From France

London: The UK government reimposed quarantine rules on travellers returning to England from France amid spike in number of COVID-19 infections.

According to rules, anyone arriving from across the Channel will have to isolate at home for up to 10 days and complete two coronavirus tests even if they have two vaccinations, the UK Department of Health and Social Care said in a statement on Friday.

The new system will apply to all English travelers currently in France. Spain and Italy — both major holiday destinations for Britons — remain on the Amber list.

The decision also delivers another setback to a tourism industry that was beginning to look to the future with guarded optimism.