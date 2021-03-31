COVID-19 Testing Begins In Utkal University Ahead Of Vice President’s Odisha Visit

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday intensified the COVID-19 testing of all people likely to come in contact with Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu during his visit to Utkal University in Odisha Capital.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is scheduled to attend the 50th convocation of Utkal University on April 3 in Bhubaneswar.

According to sources, only those persons with COVID-19 negative certificate will be allowed to attend the convocation ceremony.

All officials of the varsity, honorable guests and academicians on-dias as well as students who will receive certificates from the Vice President will undergo RT-PCR test. The antigen test will be conducted on the professors of different departments, employees and volunteers in-charge of managing the event.

Besides, the officials on Vice President duty for his visit to Odisha will also undergo the COVID test.