COVID-19: Tara Tarini Temple To Remain Closed For Devotees On Wednesdays

Berhampur: In view of rising cases of COVID-19, the Ganjam district administration has issued fresh guidelines for devotees visiting Tara Tarini Temple for darshan, according to which the temple will remain shut for devotees on Wednesdays.

According to norms, the temple will remain open for six days in the week and will be closed on Wednesdays for complete sanitisation of the shrine.

Similarly, nighttime sanitisation will be conducted twice a week after the closure of the temple for public darshan.

Besides, the district administration has prohibited the arrangement of feasts outside and in the nearby areas of the temple. This apart, the ritual of tonsuring children’s heads has also been banned at the temple.