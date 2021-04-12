COVID-19 Surge: Paid Quarantine Facilities Resume In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Amid the spurt in COVID-19 cases, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday decided to resume the pay and use quarantine facilities in the State capital.

As per reports, a total of 40 rooms in three OYO hotels at Patia, Ghatikia and Gajapati Nagar have been reserved for the purpose.

BMC in its latest order has said, “Pay and use isolation/quarantine facility is an essential requirement. Asymptomatic patients/COVID-19 suspects can avail the facility in private hotels at their own cost. The BMC consulted with concerned management under OYO Hotels & Rooms for the purpose,”

Details of OYO Hotels & Rooms declared as paid quarantine/Isolation facilities :

Terms and conditions: