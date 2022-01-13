COVID-19 Surge: Odisha Issues SOP For Telemedicine Service To Ensure General Health Care

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has decided to use Telemedicine Centre effectively and proactively established in three old Medical Colleges, all District Head Quarters Hospitals including Capital Hospital and Rourkela Government Hospital to provide General Health Care advice and PHC-HWC also medical help relating to COVID-19.

The decision has been taken after taking into account the present COVID-19 situation, which has raised a big challenge to the accessibility of patients to hospitals for General Health Care, Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department said on Thursday.

The Directorate Of Health Services has written a letter to the concerned authorities of the said healthcare institutions and facilities in this regard.

According to the instructions, all Medical Colleges & Hospitals and District HQ Hospitals, Capital Hospital Bhubaneswar & RGH Rourkela are to make necessary arrangements by creating 24 X 7 control room for coordination of telemedicine service activities and also by making roster arrangements from the pool of the faculties, specialists and Medical Officers in the Hospitals to ensure the service.

“A committee may be formed in each District and Medical College Hospitals, Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar and RGH, Rourkela headed by a nodal officer who will coordinate the telemedicine service provision as per the guidelines in the districts and/or hospitals as and when will be required. The WhatsApp numbers of the nodal officers and the service provider may please be kept in the record at the control rooms for coordination,” the letter further read.

SOP For Telemedicine Platform To Provide Distant Medical Care During COVID-19

Timing & different Modalities:

Telemedicine services in the three old Medical College Hospital (SCB MCH, Cuttack, MKCG MCH, Berhampur and VIMSAR, Burla), Acharaya Harihar Post-Graduate institute of Cancer and SVPPGIP, Cuttack will be available round the clock (24X7) and staff arrangements will be made accordingly.

In the 4 new Medical College & Hospitals (Balasore, Baripada, Bolangir & Koraput) & Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar & RGH Rourkela, the services will be available from 8 AM to 5 PM.

For PHC-HWCs and UPHC-HWCs the timing will be as per the OPD timing i.e., 8 AM to 12 Noon and 4 PM to 6 PM.

The Telemedicine facility under DMHP to be continued actively on the specified time that is 8 AM to 5 PM.

The ongoing activity under e-Sanjeevani to be ensured as per the timing fixed.

The existing Mobile numbers (used for telemedicine) of Medical Colleges, AHPGIC, SVPPGIP, Cuttack, Capital Hospital, BBSR, RGH Rourkela and DHHs is annexed herewith for reference.

Control Room:

The Control Room in all Telemedicine Centers will run preferably in existing Telemedicine Centre using its computers and peripherals, internet system as well as furniture. The Telemedicine Technician already working there will provide technical assistance to the call Responders.

Role of Call Responder:

The call attending person will be preferably Nursing Officer/ Pharmacist/ Health Worker (M/F)/ Multi Purpose Health Supervisor (M/F) as per availability, as decided by the facility in-charge. The list of such persons assigned with duty will be fixed and displayed at the beginning of the week in the notice board. Any change in the schedule should be done with judicious alternative arrangement and should be reflected much ahead to avoid dislocations.

There shall be at least two GDMOs and one Specialist/Consultant from each stream, on call, during a specific time. A duty chart of concerned GDMO/ Specialist/ Consultant with contact number (Mobile) will be displayed in the Telemedicine Centre, OPD and Office Chamber of the DMO-cum Superintendent. The concerned doctors will remain in readiness to attend the call. If sufficient number of doctors will available, then one doctor may also be deployed to the Telemedicine Centre exclusively to attend the call immediately. The concerned local authority can make suitable changes if sufficient numbers of doctors are not available.

Other Key Points for addressing call: