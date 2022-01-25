Covid-19 Surge: Odisha Information Commission Office To Remain Closed For 3 Days

Bhubaneswar: The office of the Odisha Information Commission at the Tosali Bhawan at Satyanagar will remain closed for the next three days from January 27 to 29.

The decision to close the office for three days was taken in view of rising cases of Covid-19 infection.

Reportedly, as many as 1,303 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 1,303 COVID-19 positive cases 52 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 1,251 are Local Contact Cases.