COVID-19 Surge: Odisha Enforces Use Of Mask In All Health Institutions

Bhubaneswar: The Directorate of Public Health in Odisha government has decided to enforce use of mask in all health institutions in the state.

In view of rising of COVID-19 cases both in country and in Odisha as a part of adopting COVID appropriate behaviour in health institutions, it has been decided to enforce to use of mask in all health institutions in the state as per the following.

All healthcare providers during duty hours.

All officials and others present in the meetings.

During congregation of people particularly in close rooms.

Persons providing clinical/laboratory & other support services in the hospital setting.

While visiting areas having possibility of high transmission.

Persons with influenza like illness.

Dr. Niranjan Mishra, DPH, and Dr. Sachidananda Mohanty, DMET has intimated about the decision to the Director PGIMER, Director/ SVPPGI/ Director AHPGIC Director Capital Hospital, BBSR/RGH Hospital, Rourkela Superintendent of all Govt. Medical Colleges and Hospitals All Chief District Medical& Public Health Officers in a letter regarding use of mask for prevention COVID-19 transmission.