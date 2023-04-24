COVID-19 Surge: Odisha Enforces Use Of Mask In All Health Institutions

Bhubaneswar: The Directorate of Public Health in Odisha government has decided to enforce use of mask in all health institutions in the state.
In view of rising of COVID-19 cases both in country and in Odisha as a part of adopting COVID appropriate behaviour in health institutions, it has been decided to enforce to use of mask in all health institutions in the state as per the following.
- All healthcare providers during duty hours.
- All officials and others present in the meetings.
- During congregation of people particularly in close rooms.
- Persons providing clinical/laboratory & other support services in the hospital setting.
- While visiting areas having possibility of high transmission.
- Persons with influenza like illness.
Dr. Niranjan Mishra, DPH, and Dr. Sachidananda Mohanty, DMET has intimated about the decision to the Director PGIMER, Director/ SVPPGI/ Director AHPGIC Director Capital Hospital, BBSR/RGH Hospital, Rourkela Superintendent of all Govt. Medical Colleges and Hospitals All Chief District Medical& Public Health Officers in a letter regarding use of mask for prevention COVID-19 transmission.
