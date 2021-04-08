COVID-19 Surge: Madhya Pradesh Announces 60-Hr Lockdown

Bhopal: In the wake of rising daily cases of COVID-19, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced a 60-hour lockdown in the urban areas of the state.

The lockdown will be in effect from 6 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday.

“There will be a lockdown in all urban areas of the entire Madhya Pradesh from 6 pm on Friday till 6 am on Monday. We are also setting up containment zones in big cities. My intention has never been to impose a complete lockdown,” the Madhya Pradesh CM announced.

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 4,043 new coronavirus cases, taking the infections tally in the state to 3,18,014. With 13 more fatalities, the death toll has climbed to 4,086, the state health department said.