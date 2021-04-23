Covid-19 surge: Lockdown in Puducherry from 10 pm tonight till April 26

Puducherry: A complete lockdown will be imposed in Puducherry from 10 pm tonight till April 26 morning due to Covid-19 surge.

The lockdown will start at 10 pm and will remain in effect till the morning of April 26 at 5 am. The shopkeepers were advised to decide on the timings of closing their shops in such a manner that all of them will be back to their residences by 10 pm.

Hotels have been asked to close down dine-in services by 8 pm, with only home delivery services open till 10 pm.

Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said the total active cases in the union territory stood at 5,923 which included 4,016 patients in home isolation.