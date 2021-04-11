COVID-19 Surge: BMC Intensifies Surveillance Mechanism At Rly Station

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is witnessing a steep rise in the number of daily COVID cases. Following this, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now increased surveillance mechanism at the railway station.

The passengers will now have to enter the station from the bus stand side and exit from the Reliance Mall side. A railway official said the decision has been taken to prevent passengers from outside district or state coming face-to-face with locals entering the station.

As per arrangements, the passengers arriving from other States will now require to produce a COVID negative report (RT-PCR test report) or final vaccination certificate at the BMC kiosk set up at the station.

In case, any passenger does not have either of the reports, they will have to complete a registration process so that necessary tracking and follow up action by the health authorities.

The intensified checking will be effective from Monday.

However, only passengers from other states having high-COVID infections will have to go through this process.

Six teams with two members each have been formed and deployed at the station to ensure that the guidelines are followed, said a BMC official.