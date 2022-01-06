COVID-19 Surge: 4 More Places In Bhubaneswar Declared Containment Zones

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday declared four more places as containment zones. The decision came after the detection of multiple COVID-19 cases.

As per the BMC, a particular area under Nayapalli, one area in Bhimpur, and two places in Srikhetra Vihar have been declared as containment zones.

All the inhabitants within the containment zone shall strictly remain at home. BMC will supply essentials and ensure medical requirements for the inhabitants in the Containment Zone, said the BMC.

Meanwhile, Odisha today reported 1897 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 258 are between the age of 0-18 years.

Of the new cases, 1106 were detected in quarantine while 791 are local contact cases.