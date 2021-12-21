Covid-19 Scare: Two Containment Zones Declared In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: After two foreign returnees have been detected to be infected with the Coronavirus Omicron variant in Odisha, two localities in Bhubaneswar have been declared as containment zones on Tuesday.

According to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Plot No. 1303/1304, Jayadurganagar, Bomikhal and Ward No.11 of VSS Nagar, in the city were declared as containment zone following detection of COVID-19 cases.

As per the order issued by the BMC, no one can move out of these areas nor can anyone enter these areas. The civic will provide all essential service to the residents staying in these zones.