Sachin Tendulkar
SportTop News

Covid-19: Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised

By PragativadiNews 1 0

Mumbai: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has been hospitalised, as a precautionary measure, just under a week after testing positive for Covid-19.

Tendulkar tweeted out the update on Friday, saying the hospitalisation was a “matter of abundant precuation” and that he hoped to be back home in a few days.

<>


</>

Tendulkar, who will turn 48 later this month, was previously quarantining at home after testing positive following mild symptoms.

Tendulkar, as well as the Pathans Yusuf and Irfan, and S Badrinath were the players to have taken part in the Road Safety World Series to test positive for the virus over the past few days.

PragativadiNews 1 3099 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Breaking