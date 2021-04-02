Covid-19: Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised

Mumbai: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has been hospitalised, as a precautionary measure, just under a week after testing positive for Covid-19.

Tendulkar tweeted out the update on Friday, saying the hospitalisation was a “matter of abundant precuation” and that he hoped to be back home in a few days.

Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone. Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup 🇮🇳 win. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 2, 2021



Tendulkar, who will turn 48 later this month, was previously quarantining at home after testing positive following mild symptoms.

Tendulkar, as well as the Pathans Yusuf and Irfan, and S Badrinath were the players to have taken part in the Road Safety World Series to test positive for the virus over the past few days.