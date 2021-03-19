COVID-19 Resurgence: Odisha Govt Reinforces Containment Guidelines

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has reinforced its June 8, 2020 order specifying strict guidelines for containment of COVID-19 infections in the State after a resurgence of positive cases in some parts.

The General Administration & Public Grievances department has issued a notification for strict implementation of the preventive measures as per the extant Government guidelines for containment of COVID-19 in the State.

“In view of the steady rise in COVID positive cases in the State, proper implementation of the stipulations contained in the guidelines issued by the State Government (Order No. 3057/ R&DM (DM) Dt. 01.06.202) and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India (No. 2280 15/1 7/2020-Esttt Dt. 03.06.2020) has become extremely crucial.

Therefore, it is directed that the following precautionary measures with prime importance to “Social Distancing” be meticulously enforced in all the Government Departments / Offices of the State so as to restrain the spread of COVID-19,” the order read.

Guidelines to be followed:-

All the employees inside the office premises are required to wear mask compulsorily, for the entire period of their stay in office. Willful deviation from the instructions shall be construed to be an official indiscipline. The principle of Social Distancing of two metres between two persons is required to be strictly maintained at all times in office, such as, discussing, standing, waiting etc. inside the premises. Unnecessary gathering /crowding in common passages /corridors is strictly prohibited. The employees need to ensure frequent hand washing (for minimum 20 seconds) during the office hours, especially, after use of washrooms. A sketch for proper hand washing is enclosed herewith. Seating of the officials should be compliant to Social Distancing norms. Official meetings and gatherings shall be restricted to minimum and organised preferably through video-conferencing, In case of necessity of a physical meeting, seating may be arranged with appropriate physical distance amongst the participants, keeping in view the size of the Hall. Proper sanitisation of the Office buildings / common space should be done at regular intervals. Adequate cleaning & sanitation materials are to be procured by the respective office establishment. All the rooms of the offices, stairs, washrooms etc. are to be cleaned /sanitized regularly. Cleaning and regular disinfection (using 1% sodium hypochlorite) of frequently touched surfaces (door knobs, elevator buttons, hand rails, benches, washroom fixtures, etc.) shall be done in office premises and in common areas. There shall be provision for disinfection of the interior of the vehicle using 1% sodium hypochlorite solution/ spray. A proper disinfection of steering, door handles, keys, etc. should be taken up. Entrance to have mandatory provision of hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser). Required precautions while handling supplies, inventories and goods in the office shall be ensured. Visitors from outside to the office premises may be restricted to bare minimum and they should be disposed of within limited period following sanitation norms. Receipt & delivery of Daks to be restricted to the entry point of the Office only. Drivers of the vehicles, employees engaged with watch & ward and security personnel may be kept on alert and it is to be ensured that the standard etiquette of using mask, hand washing & social distancing are followed by them without deviation. Spitting inside the office premises is strictly prohibited and violators (officials/visitors) should be punished as per rules. Officials feeling physical discomfort and suffering, should be advised to seek proper medical care and if having symptoms of fever/respiratory problem should seek leave on due information to respective reporting authorities. In cases of severity. home-quarantine as per the guidelines may be ensured. Older employees/employees having underlying medical conditions and pregnant lady employees may not be exposed to direct public contact. Use of stairs should be encouraged and use of lifts should be avoided as far as possible. Any officer and staff residing in containment zone should inform the same to supervisory officer and not attend the office till containment zone is denotified, Such staff should be permitted to work from home and it will not be counted as leave period. Self-monitoring of health by all and reporting any illness at the earliest to the immediate supervisory officer. Respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed. All the employees should cover their mouth and nose with a tissue while coughing or sneezing or use the inside of their elbow and thereafter throw used tissues into no-touch trash cans and immediately wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Practice frequent hand washing with soap (for at Ieast 20 seconds} even when hands are not visibly dirty. If soap and water are not available, hared sanitizer containing at least 70% alcohol may be used. Practice routine cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched objects and surfaces such as workstations, keyboards, telephones, handrails, and doorknobs’ Dirty surfaces can be cleaned with soap and water prior to disinfection. As much as possible, employees should avoid using other employees’ phones, desks or other work tools and equipment. Clean and disinfect them before and after use. More than 4 persons in the lift are not allowed. Inside the lift, the persons should stand facing the walls of the Hft and not facing each other. Posters/standees/ AV media on preventive measures about COVID-19 to be displayed prominently. Any cafeteria etc., outside and within the office premises shall follow social distancing norms at all times. For air-conditioning/ ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which inter alia emphasizes that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30°C, relative humidity should be in the range of 40- 70%, intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate.

It is impressed upon all the Government Departments and Offices to ensure strict observance of the above fioted~gtandard protocol as precautionary measures for preventing Aes of the COVID-19 pandemic.