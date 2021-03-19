COVID-19 Resurgence: Guidelines To Be Implemented Strictly In All Govt Office In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In view of resurgence of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Odisha government on Friday ordered strict implementation of COVID-19 guidelines in all govt departments and offices.

The General Administration and Public Grievances Department in an order directed for strict implementation of guidelines for containment of further COVID-19 infections in the state.

“Reports have been received from some parts of the State about resurgence of the pandemic. It is thus imperative that scrupulous implementation of the guidelines issued by the State Government vide Order No. 13365 Dt.08.06.2020 is re-emphasized,” the order read.

Furthermore, the state government advised the officials concerned to ordinarily hold meetings over virtual mode until further orders. “In case a physical meeting is necessitated, seating may be arranged so that appropriate physical distance amongst the participants is maintained,” read the order.