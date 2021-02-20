COVID-19 Resurgence: DMET Director Says Lockdown To Be Implemented If Needed

Bhubaneswar: Spike in COVID-19 cases have put both people and government in bother. While Maharashtra and Kerala government has declared lockdown in some areas, Odisha might implement lockdown if needed, stated Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Director CBK Mohanty today.

He said, the COVID situation in the State is under control, and if needed we can put lockdown measures in place. However, the possibility of lockdown in coming days can not be ruled out.

If people will take the protocols in a strict manner including mask-wearing and social distancing, then the imposition of lockdown can be avoided, the DMET Director said.

Out surveillance teams are keeping a track on people coming from other states. But it is not possible to reach out all the people. Hence, those having symptoms should come out to report and consult the doctor, said Mohanty.

Notably, on Friday, the Odisha Government had directed Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, SPs, DCPs and CDMOs to ensure strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour in their respective district/city to prevent any spike in cases.